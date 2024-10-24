Care home in Ashington invites community to open day

By Andrew Coulson
Published 24th Oct 2024, 17:22 BST
Station Court Care Home in Ashington.Station Court Care Home in Ashington.
Station Court Care Home in Ashington.
Station Court Care Home in Ashington will be opening its doors to the local community for an afternoon of tea and live entertainment on Saturday, November 9.

Taking place between 10am and 4pm, guests will be able to enjoy home-made sweet treats and refreshments prepared by the home’s hospitality team and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Sarah Kelly, general manager at Station Court, said: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day.

“Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Station Court will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need and answer all of their questions, big or small.

“Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting – hope to see you all there.”

