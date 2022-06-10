Campers and VW enthusiasts set to descend on Alnwick for Mighty Dub Fest

The Mighty Dub Fest has certainly come a long way since the first event was staged at Newcastle Racecourse in 2010.

It moved on to Druridge Bay Country Park the following year but since 2015 has been held at The Pastures overlooking Alnwick Castle.

It's pretty safe to say they’ve found their home and the Mighty Dub Fest team look forward to spending Fathers Day weekend (June 17-19) back in the field.

There will be lots of VWs on display.

Event organiser Katy Emmett, whose dad Bruce got it all started, said: “Mighty Dub Fest is now in its 12th year and is an established event within not only the VW calendar but a highly anticipated event within Northumberland, attracting visitors from not only Alnwick but further afield.

"The camping element brings visitors from across the UK, introducing Northumberland to the masses.

"It sees the busiest weekend of the year for many businesses within Alnwick, helping to boost the town's economy and increasing tourism throughout the year.”

There will be old vintage Beetles and 1960s Splitty’s on show, along with the most modern T6’s on the market today.

Lots of entertainment for the whole family has been organised.

Don’t think it’s all about cars and vans though - the VW scene know how to party.

Mighty Dub Fest is due to host the best line-up Alnwick Pastures has yet to see with the likes of the Beatles tribute band the Cavernites, The Scandals and a whole host of other amazing acts on the main stage.

Entertainment and attractions also include dog shows, circus skills, fire shows, bingo, magicians, family fun and silent discos. There will also be fantastic street food and on-site bars.

Everyone is welcome, including vans, caravans, tents and motor homes. Small awnings are welcome too, but please be conscious of space. Hook-ups are only available in the electric hook-up areas. Caravan pitches £10.