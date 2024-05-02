Camera club's new photography exhibition at Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council office
It has been funded by the local authority and club members are delighted to have this opportunity to use the space, bringing the art of photography to a wider audience.
Images will be of Berwick and the surrounding area, and will be changed periodically so that a wide variety of photographs can be enjoyed.
A Berwick-upon-Tweed and District Camera Club said earlier this week: “The exhibition should be in place at the beginning of May.
“There will be publicity on websites, in newsletters and on Facebook, with displays in the Marygate office windows and on their screen.
“We anticipate an Open Morning on Saturday, May 18, when we, as camera club members, will be present to welcome visitors and to chat about photography.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.