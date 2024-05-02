The Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council office on Marygate.

It has been funded by the local authority and club members are delighted to have this opportunity to use the space, bringing the art of photography to a wider audience.

Images will be of Berwick and the surrounding area, and will be changed periodically so that a wide variety of photographs can be enjoyed.

A Berwick-upon-Tweed and District Camera Club said earlier this week: “The exhibition should be in place at the beginning of May.

“There will be publicity on websites, in newsletters and on Facebook, with displays in the Marygate office windows and on their screen.