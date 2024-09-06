An innovative project is set to showcase the fascinating history of a Northumberland coastal village.

Cambois Hidden Depths project will see the village transformed into a hub of heritage and arts on September 27-28.

The two-day event encourages local people to explore the history of Cambois through art, photography, dance and storytelling.

It has been organised by November Club and The Tute, working with producer Sarah Hudson and funded by National Lottery players, via The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and Arts Council England and supported by Northumberland County Council.

Sarah Hudson, Joe Hufton, Esther Huss, Alex Oates. Picture: November Club

Alex Oates from The Tute said: “People who get out around Cambois on the weekend of the festival will have a really unique experience. I’m so happy about how we’ve managed to bring together so many parts of the community to bring the history of Cambois to life. There’ll be so much to see and do, so for anyone who cares about the history of this area it’s a must see.”

Joe Hufton from November Club added: “Across two nights we will offer audiences an opportunity to explore Cambois’ built and natural environment in new ways with surprising performances, interventions and displays.

“I’m proud of the way the weekend will bring together this amazing community with professional artists and creators to create something truly special. We are grateful to National Lottery players and our funders for making this project possible.”

The event will feature a series of seven exhibitions and installations at multiple venues.

Cambois beach. Picture: November Club

Youthful Spirit Projections

Photography and artwork featuring young people from Cambois Primary School who have been creatively exploring Cambois’ past will be projected in the heart of the village.

The projections will feature images of poetry and art created by the young people in workshops with writer Hilary Elder and illustrator Trina Deziel. These will complement the photographs of children dressed in costumes of days gone by during role play sessions from photography and film artist Christo Wallers.

The Heave

A brand new dance film inspired by the history of the Cambois lifeboat and the 200th anniversary of the RNLI will be premiered and projected on the front of Cambois Miners Welfare Institute building. Developed by dance artist Esther Huss, inspired by historic photographs and produced by Meerkat Films, The Heave explores the incredible resilience of the women who played a vital role in launching life-saving vessels in a tradition spanning over a century, through the medium of dance. The projected film will be visible from the dunes and will be accompanied by live performances by professional dance artist Skye Reynolds.

Roaring Voices

Brand new monologues written by The Tute’s Creative Writing Group, led by playwright Alex Oates, will be brought to life through an innovative audio experience.

Using silent disco technology, professional actors will be performing new monologues inspired by the true stories of people who lived in Cambois in the past.

Visitors will be able to hear the words of seven characters, including miners, blazing ships, World War soldiers, drunks and bronze age hunters, as well as a spoken-word poem written collectively by the writing group. The performances will take place in two locations; one outside a house in Worsdell Street, North Blyth and the other in the streets of Cambois.

Alex and the group have worked with professional sound artist Jeremy Bradfield to create an accompanying soundscape, and have had input into the actor rehearsals led by internationally experienced director Joe Hufton.

Cambois Echoes of the Past

The weekend will feature twice-nightly screenings of the ‘Cambois Echoes Of The Past’ at Cambois Club. Originally released in 2006 by filmmaker and television producer Trevor Hearing, the 36-minute-long film takes on the four elements of Earth, Air, Fire and Water, and features interviews with many Cambois residents.

On Friday evening, the screenings will feature an exclusive Q&A session with Trevor, who is eager to reconnect with the locals who helped him make the film and answer questions about the process.

Cambois 24

A brand new commissioned exhibition by members of the Cambois Camera Club will be open to the public at The Clubhouse, and will feature a series of curated photographic images of curious, beautiful and historic views across Cambois.

Faces and Places of Cambois

This exhibition will showcase over 50 digital photographs of Cambois people and places at St Andrew’s Church in the heart of the village. All submitted by local members of the public, the photographs will highlight various aspects of life in 19th and 20th Century Cambois.

Lamps and Lights

Residents of Unity and Ridley Terrace and West Bridge Street will illuminate the streets by placing a historical light, or one they have crafted themselves, at their homes to light the way for visitors and pay homage to Cambois’ incredible history.

To learn more go to https://www.novemberclub.org.uk/whatson/cambois-hidden-depths-1