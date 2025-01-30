Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of the popular annual Berwick Open Gardens are putting a call out for gardens in the area to join the 10th edition of the festival.

The event started in 2016 with five gardens opening to raise funds to finance the work of the Friends of Castle Parks. Over the years, the number of gardens opening has fluctuated (with an online version in 2020), but enthusiasm for the event locally and further afield has not.

Year on year, ticket sales and footfall continue to increase, and the event includes all types of gardens – large or small, manicured or wild, lawn and borders or patio and pots.

Visitors enjoy its warm, community vibe.

This year’s festival which will take place on Saturday 14 and/or Sunday 15 June depending on the final number of gardens, each garden will only open for one day.

Member of the Open Gardens’ team and Friends’ treasurer, Peter Bistram, said: “Those who open their gardens give fantastic feedback about their experiences – from the satisfaction of being part of a great community initiative to the pleasure of catching up with friends old and new, as well as the sharing and receiving of gardening tips and ideas.

“We hope that gardeners will come forward to join the event and help to celebrate Berwick with us. And, of course, raise funds to support the work our volunteers do in the parks around Berwick.”

To find out more information, contact the Friends by email – [email protected] – or by phone on 07958 203486.