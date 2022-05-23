Busy jubilee planned in Beadnell

St Ebba’s Church will be launching a ‘70 years of Beadnell’ exhibition which will then run all summer recalling happy memories for many regular visitors.

A jubilee treasure hunt starting at 3pm on Thursday, June 2 at Beadnell WI Hall is followed at 8pm the same evening, in the same location, by a Royal Family quiz night. Pub quiz teams from throughout the area are challenged to test their knowledge of the Queen and the Royal Family. Teams of four with cash prizes and refreshments.

On Saturday, June 4 at 6.30pm there is a popular Songs of Praise event in St Ebba’s Church.

Sunday, June 5 sees a car boot sale on the Bullring at Beadnell at 9am followed by a fun dog show at 2pm. Both events were a great success pre-Covid with 400 entries for the last dog show.

In the afternoon Beadnell Women’s Institute will be serving afternoon tea in the WI Hall from 3pm onwards and there will be a range of food, refreshments and live music in The Craster Arms, Saltwater Cafe and Beadnell Towers.

Community groups have come together to arrange a Beadnell jubilee raffle on the Sunday, June 5 with tickets available for star prizes, many donated by local businesses, and proceeds being split between the WI, the church and Beadnell Community Volunteers.