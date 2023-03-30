Bus passengers can now get the X14 bus from Newcastle to Cragside, near Rothbury – and until June 30 it costs just £2 for a single as part of government’s bus fare cap scheme.

Steve Howard, the National Trust’s visitor operations and experience manager at Cragside, says: “As our popular Easter trails and activities start, we’re hoping people will consider visiting us using public transport. And join us in taking action against climate change.

“Greener transport is about being kind to places and people and can be part of a fun day out. Catching a train or bus, we think, adds to the day’s adventure. And now, for the first time, you can get the X14 bus from Newcastle to Cragside, Britain’s original smart home.”

Cragside.

The bus, operated by Arriva, travels to Morpeth and then to Cragside picking up at a few villages along the way. First drop off (and opportunity to be picked up) will be at 10.38am and then again at 12.38pm. Pickups available a 3pm and 5.10pm. These are slightly different on Sundays.

Easter trails start at Cragside on Saturday, April 1 with a chocolate egg the reward for completion.

There’s an egg and spoon obstacle course, a finding Cragside’s bunny helpers’ activity, an Easter bean bag throw and a build a bird’s nest station. The Easter Egg Hunt takes places in the Labyrinth, a giant maze made from rhododendrons.