Taking place on Sunday September 11, visitors will be able to browse displays including the sought after Best-Leek-in-Show class, giant vegetables, fantastic florals and mouth-watering baking.

Now in its 54th year, the show will be open to the public between 12 noon and 6pm.

And if you fancy taking home some of the wares, a charity auction of exhibits and raffle will be taking place in the bar at 8pm.