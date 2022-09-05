News you can trust since 1854
Bumper crop of entries expected at Seahouses pub leek show

Visitors to Seahouses’ annual Olde Ship Leek Show are in for a bumper treat of exhibits this year.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:21 pm
Taking place on Sunday September 11, visitors will be able to browse displays including the sought after Best-Leek-in-Show class, giant vegetables, fantastic florals and mouth-watering baking.

Now in its 54th year, the show will be open to the public between 12 noon and 6pm.

And if you fancy taking home some of the wares, a charity auction of exhibits and raffle will be taking place in the bar at 8pm.

Alan Warnaby, winner of last year's best leek in show prize.
