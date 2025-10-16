Budget-friendly October half-term activities in Northumberland for £5 and under

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 16th Oct 2025, 13:59 BST
This October half-term, we have rounded up the best things to do as a family for as cheap as £5 and under.

Here are 7 ways to make the most of the autumn school holidays without breaking the bank.

For £3 per child, children and supervising adults can take part in the annual pumpkin trail, running from October 25 to October 31.

1. Halloween pumpkin trail at Northumberlandia (Cramlington)

For £3 per child, children and supervising adults can take part in the annual pumpkin trail, running from October 25 to October 31. Photo: Contributed

Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre will be hosting two free half term wood workshops, including a bird box workshop on October 30 and a bug hotel workshop on October 31.

2. Wood workshops at Hauxley Wildlife Centre

Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre will be hosting two free half term wood workshops, including a bird box workshop on October 30 and a bug hotel workshop on October 31. Photo: Google

Between October 25 and November 2, visit Weetslade Country Park for a free self-guided autumn trail.

3. Weetslade Country Park autumn trail (Cramlington)

Between October 25 and November 2, visit Weetslade Country Park for a free self-guided autumn trail. Photo: Google

From October 28 to October 30.

4. Half-term crafts at Wallington

From October 28 to October 30. Photo: Google

