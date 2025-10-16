Here are 7 ways to make the most of the autumn school holidays without breaking the bank.
1. Halloween pumpkin trail at Northumberlandia (Cramlington)
For £3 per child, children and supervising adults can take part in the annual pumpkin trail, running from October 25 to October 31. Photo: Contributed
2. Wood workshops at Hauxley Wildlife Centre
Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre will be hosting two free half term wood workshops, including a bird box workshop on October 30 and a bug hotel workshop on October 31. Photo: Google
3. Weetslade Country Park autumn trail (Cramlington)
Between October 25 and November 2, visit Weetslade Country Park for a free self-guided autumn trail. Photo: Google
4. Half-term crafts at Wallington
From October 28 to October 30. Photo: Google