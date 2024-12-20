Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Festive dips are being planned up and down the Northumberland coast, with many planning to attend a Boxing Day dip, a New Year’s Day dip or both!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Festive dips will take place across the county from Berwick down to Blyth.

On Boxing Day, blow away the festive cobwebs with a a number of organised dips to choose from including:

Berwick

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Year's Day dip at Alnmouth. Picture: Jane Coltman.

The annual dip at Spittal beach is back and invites swimmers to join them at 11am. People can chose to donate to Motor Neurone Disease Association, fundraise for another charity or join in for fun and sweep away the cobwebs from Christmas day

Beach House Hotel is holding annual event at Seahouses beach, starting at the Beach House at 10.30am. This much-loved local tradition raises funds for the RNLI and Northumberland Dog Rescue, bringing together the local community and visitors. They are expecting a big turnout and dippers are welcome to join them back at the hotel for complimentary tea, coffee, and hot chocolate to warm up after the chilly swim.

Newbiggin

Swimmers should gather at RNLI Newbiggin Lifeboat Station, where entry forms will be available for the dip. Hot drinks will be on sale and participants can choose to raise money for a charity of their choice. The event starts at 11am.

Once Boxing Day is over, New Year’s day celebrations are on everyone’s minds, and what better way to begin the new year than with a refreshing plunge into nature. This year, New Years dips are taking place at:

Bamburgh

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland Dog Rescue is also holding their annual New Year’s Day dip on Bamburgh beach at 11am. Meet at the Wyndings car park access point. You help support the charity by donating to their JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/team/teamndr2024.

Alnmouth

Following last year’s change, the New Year’s Day dip at Alnmouth won’t be an organised event and instead anybody wishing to participate or carry out their traditional dip can simply turn up without needing to register. As a guide, the dip usually begins at 12pm.

Cambois

2025 will be the fourth annual New Year’s Day Dip in memory of Connor Todd, who died at age 15 in October 2021 just over 18 months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. The event starts at 11am at Charltons Bar in Cambois and swimmers are invited to celebrate after with drinks and broth at Charltons. Funds raised go to local children's cancer charities Jack's Journey, Jessica's Sarcoma Awareness, Luke's Life Legacy and Danica's Dream Fund.