The event is to raise money for Northumberland Estates’ Charity of the Year - The People’s Kitchen.

It takes place over the weekend of September 23-24.

The first challenge is climbing the 84 steps on the spiral staircase to the top of the castle keep.

Abseiling off Alnwick Castle.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once at the top, participants will abseil down the castle walls on a 100ft rope, taking in the views along the way.

Participants will be guided by expert activity providers, Adventure Northumberland, who will ensure you are fully harnessed and equipped with the know-how to complete the challenge.

All proceeds will go to the Newcastle-based charity which aims to make life better for vulnerable people; working to enable people to move off the streets and then provide food, furniture, and bedding to those in need. They also offer friendship and professional services to improve mental well-being.

Catherine Neil, Head of Alnwick Castle Ventures, said: “There is great anticipation for the charity abseil which will give participants a unique perspective of Alnwick Castle.

Alnwick Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In doing so, those taking part will be able to financially help The People’s Kitchen, a wonderful charity that provides brilliant support for vulnerable people.

"We expect plenty of daredevils to sign up but this is a charity event perfect for those who have never considered abseiling before as well those who are well-used to seeking thrills and spills.”

Northumberland Estates will also donate a family ticket for all participants to Alnwick Castle on the day of the event.