Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’ll soon be time to wrap-up in layers and brave the cold nights for these anticipated community-run Bonfire Night events across the county.

If there are any events missed off this list, please email [email protected] and they will be added.

Lowick

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pick your choice of bonfire and firework display, there's plenty of choice!

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fireworks at Lowick Football Field will be held on Friday November 3 at 6.30pm. Entry is by Donation.

Belford

Belfords annual bonfire and firework display will take place at Sunnyhills on Sunday November 5. Drinks, hot food and fairground rides will be available from 5pm and the fireworks and bonfire from 6.30pm onwards. Takeaways and deliveries will be available but they advise booking ahead to avoid any disappointment.

Embleton

Embleton’s annual bonfire and fireworks will take place on Sunday November 5. The bonfire starts at 6.15pm with fireworks from 6.30pm on the field behind Embleton playpark. Entry is free but donations are kindly received in the numerous donation buckets and on the night. All money raised will go towards next years display.

Alnwick

Alnwick Rugby Club are hosting their display on Saturday November 4, organised by the Alnwick Round Table each year. Gates open at 6.30pm with fireworks starting at 7.30pm. You can buy your tickets on the gate at £6 for adults and £4 for children. Hot takeaway food stalls and a fun fair will provide entertainment for the whole family. Alternatively, book tickets on the Alnwick Round Table website.

Hadston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hadston House are hosting are fireworks display for their fifth year on Friday November 3 starting at 6pm. Food will be available from 5.30pm and glowsticks will be on sale.

Morpeth

Fireworks return to Morpeth Rugby Club on Sunday November 5 with the gates opening at 5pm and the bonfire lit at 6pm. You can buy tickets on the gate at £7 for adults and £5 for under 12s. It’s cash only with refreshments available in the clubhouse.

Blyth

Blyth Town Council announced their display will take place on Saturday November 4 from 4pm, with the fireworks display starting at 7pm. This event is located on the beach at Mermaid Car Park each year and will include their fantastic annual display plus food traders and a funfair.

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea