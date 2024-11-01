Get ready to wrap-up and put brave a chilly night watching one of these highly anticipated community-run Bonfire Night events across the county.

If you know of or have organised an event in Northumberland that isn’t on the list, please email [email protected] for it to be added.

Alnwick Fireworks

Alnwick Round Table are are hosting their display on Saturday November 2 at Alnwick Rugby Club. Gates open at 6.30pm with fireworks starting at 7.30pm. You can buy your tickets on the gate at £6 for adults and £4 for children. Hot takeaway food stalls and a fun fair will provide entertainment for the whole family. Alternatively, book tickets on the Alnwick Round Table website. Blyth

Blyth Town Council announced their display will take place on Saturday November 2 from 4pm, with the fireworks display starting at 7pm. This event is located on the beach at Mermaid Car Park and will include their fantastic annual display plus food traders and a funfair.

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea Town Council also offer a firework display on the beach, with kids rider from 2pm-8pm and a bonfire and firework display at 6pm. This takes place on Saturday November 2 with hot food and drinks from local food vendors also at the event. Parking is in designated car parks and at the overflow car park. There are no tickets but a £1 donation is requested. Morpeth

Fireworks return to Morpeth Rugby Club on Sunday November 3. The gates open at 5pm and the bonfire will be lit at 6pm. You can buy tickets on the gate for £7 per adults and £5 for under 12's. They take cash only with refreshments available in the clubhouse.

Elsdon

A firework and bonfire display takes place on Tuesday November 5 on the village green. The event is free but donations are welcome and foo and drinks are available from Bird In Bush including ice cream, toffee apple and sparklers.

Swarland

This bonfire takes place at Vyner Park on Friday November 1 from 6pm. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will begin at 7pm. Tickets cost £4 with primary children costing £2 and nursery children going free. A bar, burgers and hot dogs will be available all night, and there are even great prizes to be won for The Cook and Barker Inn, Nelson's at the park and House of Savannah.

Alwinton

Clennell Hall fireworks and live music takes place on Saturday November 2 for free but donations welcome. A raffle and hog roast starts at 6pm, fireworks begin at 7pm and live music from Dplus begins at 8.30pm.

Thropton

Trewhitt Hall fireworks and bonfire takes place on Saturday November 2 at 6pm. Entry is £3 per adult and children go free with a free sparkler. Hot dogs, pumpkin soup, mulled wine, Percy special and beer will be available.

1 . fireworks displays Northumberland (pixabay) There a firework display for everyone across Northumberland. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales