Bonfire Night 2025: Where to watch fireworks in Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:54 GMT
As we head into winter, there is nothing more magical than a brilliant firework display.

Wrap up warm for one of these Bonfire Night events around Northumberland.

1. Blyth Fireworks Festival

This year’s event by Blyth Town Council will take place on Saturday, November 1 at Mermaid Car Park, with festivities beginning at 4pm. Alongside the main fireworks at 7pm, visitors can look forward to a lively funfair and a selection of food traders. Photo: Steve Brock

2. Morpeth

Morpeth Rugby Football Club are hosting a firework display on Sunday, November 2 from 6pm, with the main show starting at 6pm. Photo: Pixabay

3. Newbiggin-by-the-Sea

On Saturday, November 8, there will be kids rides and a free firework display on the beach near the maritime centre. The fireworks start from 6pm. Photo: Pixabay

4. Alnwick Round Table fireworks

On Saturday, November 8 Alnwick's annual firework display will take place at Alnwick Town Juniors Football Club. Photo: Pixabay

