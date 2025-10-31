Wrap up warm for one of these Bonfire Night events around Northumberland.
1. Blyth Fireworks Festival
This year’s event by Blyth Town Council will take place on Saturday, November 1 at Mermaid Car Park, with festivities beginning at 4pm. Alongside the main fireworks at 7pm, visitors can look forward to a lively funfair and a selection of food traders. Photo: Steve Brock
2. Morpeth
Morpeth Rugby Football Club are hosting a firework display on Sunday, November 2 from 6pm, with the main show starting at 6pm. Photo: Pixabay
3. Newbiggin-by-the-Sea
On Saturday, November 8, there will be kids rides and a free firework display on the beach near the maritime centre. The fireworks start from 6pm. Photo: Pixabay
4. Alnwick Round Table fireworks
On Saturday, November 8 Alnwick's annual firework display will take place at Alnwick Town Juniors Football Club. Photo: Pixabay