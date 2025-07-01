Blyth is set to burst into colour and celebration as the annual Blyth Town Carnival returns on Saturday (July 5) – and this year it is bringing all the magic of the circus to town.

The festivities will begin at 11.40am with a vibrant parade setting off from Renwick Road Car Park, winding through the streets of Blyth and leading to the main event at Keel Row Car Park, which will run from noon until 4pm.

This year’s carnival promises an unforgettable day out packed with fairground rides, live music, delicious food, local traders and fun-filled circus-themed activities for all ages.

Organisers are encouraging visitors to don their brightest colours, bring their biggest smiles and join the community in cheering on the parade.

James Palmer of Leading Link and Will Ramshaw of Copper Cars.

James Palmer of Leading Link, the organisation co-ordinating the event on behalf of Blyth Town Council, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing the carnival back to Blyth – and this time with a spectacular circus twist.

“It’s a chance for families, friends, and neighbours to come together and celebrate everything that makes this town special.

“The support from local groups, schools, and businesses has been amazing. The parade is shaping up to be bigger and brighter than ever, and we can’t wait to see the community turn out in full force.”

With circus performers, street entertainment, community showcases and free entry for all, the Blyth Town Carnival 2025 promises to be a joyful, inclusive celebration of local spirit and creativity.

The event is being sponsored by Copper Cars of Blyth.