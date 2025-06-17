Blyth event to provide support for Armed Forces community

An Armed Forces Awareness Day is being held to highlight the support that is available for veterans, reservists, serving personnel and their families.

It will take place on Thursday, June 26 at South Beach green space, next to Blyth Battery between 10am and 2pm.

There will be lots of information available with representatives from a range of organisations including the Army Reserves, Walking with the Wounded, Age UK, the Royal British Legion, RAF Hive, Anxious Minds and Northumberland County Council’s own Armed Forces and Veterans Outreach Workers.

People will also be present who can assist with issues such as mental health, housing and medical applications, employment support, benefits, as well as signposting and referring to other veteran organisations for further help.

Cllr Gordon Castle, the council’s veteran champion, said: “In Northumberland, our Armed Forces Community is not forgotten. We understand they may face personal challenges after serving their country and we are here to support them to work through them.

“Our Armed Forces and Veterans Outreach Workers are veterans themselves and understand better than anyone the issues they face. They will be present throughout the day alongside representatives from a range of Armed Forces Support organisations.”

The day will be relaxed and informal so if you are linked to the Armed Forces in any way and feel you need a bit of support, save the date, come along and meet people who can help you.

If you can’t make the day but would like to find out more, email: [email protected]