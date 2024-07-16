Blyth Classic Car and Motorbike Show organisers delighted after largest event yet
The annual event brings together dozens of vintage vehicles near the beach in Blyth.
Rotary president Tony Platten said: “It turned out to be our biggest and best yet, with over 157 cars and 20 motorbikes arriving on the day.
“I do not think there was a single incident and the feedback was fantastic from all of the exhibitors.
“All the money raised by the tombola and other stalls will go to local charities.
“Guess the cost of the Co-op hamper was valued at £18 was won with an estimate of £18.55. The worthy winner from Blyth received it on Wednesday.
“The name of the popular giant panda was eventually revealed as Twinkle and he has been delivered to his new home in Blyth.”
Tony also thanked John Gould for organising the event and event sponsors Coastline Fish and Chips.
