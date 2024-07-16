Blyth Classic Car and Motorbike Show organisers delighted after largest event yet

By Craig Buchan
Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The organisers of Blyth Classic Car and Motorbike Show have thanked attendees after their most successful event to date.

The annual event brings together dozens of vintage vehicles near the beach in Blyth.

Rotary president Tony Platten said: “It turned out to be our biggest and best yet, with over 157 cars and 20 motorbikes arriving on the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I do not think there was a single incident and the feedback was fantastic from all of the exhibitors.

This year's Blyth event was the biggest to date. (Photo by Peter Malone)This year's Blyth event was the biggest to date. (Photo by Peter Malone)
This year's Blyth event was the biggest to date. (Photo by Peter Malone)

“All the money raised by the tombola and other stalls will go to local charities.

“Guess the cost of the Co-op hamper was valued at £18 was won with an estimate of £18.55. The worthy winner from Blyth received it on Wednesday.

“The name of the popular giant panda was eventually revealed as Twinkle and he has been delivered to his new home in Blyth.”

Tony also thanked John Gould for organising the event and event sponsors Coastline Fish and Chips.

Related topics:Tony PlattenBlyth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice