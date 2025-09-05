Blyth Celebrates kicked off over the August bank holiday, welcoming over 8,000 visitors to its launch weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Families and visitors from across the region flocked to the town centre to enjoy a host of free fun entertainment - from live performances and workshops to colourful street performances.

The weekend marked a start to the town’s new creative celebrations programme which runs until March 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the success of the launch, September sees two further flagship events take centre stage.

Fisherfolk: Stories from the Sea, by Meta4Dance is a moving dance performance inspired by the town’s fishing heritage. (Photo: Elly Welford)

Vintage Blyth, September 13-14, will bring a vibrant weekend of nostalgia and retro celebration in the town centre produced by ASP Events, and Salt and Smoke by Novo Theatre, September 26 – 28 will bring a theatrical journey through the streets and stories that have shaped Blyth.

Joe Hufton, Artistic Director at Novo Theatre said: “Salt & Smoke will take our audiences on a journey through Blyth's past and explore some extraordinary locations in the centre of the town.

“There will be untold historical tales, characters from the town's past, and more than a touch of magic. We are thrilled to be working with Blyth Celebrates to be part of this exceptional programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside these highlights, a rich programme of community-led workshops, performances, and celebrations ensures the town buzzes with activity throughout the month.

This includes The Happy Space dome and creative workshops like Blyth Blooms, Seaside Souvenirs and Shadow Puppets, to music from the Ashington and District Male Voice Choir.

Highlights also include Blyth Family Pride, the Travelling Tales Workshop, and Fisherfolk: Stories from the Sea, a moving dance performance inspired by the town’s fishing heritage – all showcasing Blyth’s creativity, community spirit and coastal charm.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism at Northumberland County Council said: “September is all about celebrating Blyth’s unique stories and spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is community creativity at its best, and it shows what happens when we invest in people, place, and pride.”

Blyth Celebrates is part of Energising Blyth, a £95 million regeneration programme to renew, grow, and connect the town, delivered by Northumberland County Council with funding from the UK Government and the North East Combined Authority.