Organised by the county council’s ‘Big Northumberland Gear Change’ campaign, it will be held between 10am-4pm.

The festival includes demonstrations and coaching sessions by a stunt team known as ‘3SIXTY BMX.’

Younger children can try out balance bikes and e-bikes will be there for people of all ages to experience.

Stunt riders 3SIXTY will be at the festival.

People are also encouraged to bring their own bikes for a checkup from Dr Bike, a mobile bike repair service company, where mechanics will be carrying out safety inspections.

Outside the Market Place, children can take part in a ‘Doodle Bike’ colouring session inside The Keel Row Shopping Centre, and help design a BMX bike frame that features some of Blyth’s most well-known landmarks.

Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, said: “The festival is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to try out a variety of bikes and get the advice they may need to get started with cycling and tips on how to stay safe.

“Cycling really is a great way to cut down on carbon emissions, help with family budgets and improve your health.”

Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business, and Councillor John Riddle, Cabinet Member for Local Services, support the Big Northumberland Gear Change.

Principal transport officer Sarah Rowell said: “It [the festival] is a great way to start, or get back into cycling this summer, as well as find out about The Big Northumberland Gear Change and other developments in Blyth.”

For more information on the event, visit https://www.northumberland.gov.uk/News/2022/Jul/Wheelie-good-bike-festival-coming-to-Blyth