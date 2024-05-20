The free event, on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May, featured battle reenactments and military vehicle displays.
It is held annually at Blyth Battery, which was built in 1916 to protect the Northumberland coast from the German Navy and was upgraded for the Second World War.
The volunteer-run military and heritage museum at the battery remains open to the public every Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.
