Blyth Battery Goes to War welcomes bumper crowds for 2024 weekend-long event

By Craig Buchan
Published 20th May 2024, 10:46 BST
An estimated 44,000 people turned out over two days for this year’s Blyth Battery Goes to War.

The free event, on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 May, featured battle reenactments and military vehicle displays.

It is held annually at Blyth Battery, which was built in 1916 to protect the Northumberland coast from the German Navy and was upgraded for the Second World War.

The volunteer-run military and heritage museum at the battery remains open to the public every Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

