Big Draw Festival fun for early years across Northumberland libraries this half term
Led by artist Jyl Friggens, these inclusive and fun sessions are part of this year’s Big Draw Festival. They have been created especially for two-to-four-year-olds and will be taking place at libraries in Berwick, Haltwhistle, Morpeth, Prudhoe and Amble.
Children will be drawing and making marks using natural materials – including sticks, berries and leaves – to create autumnal artworks.
Parents and carers are advised that their child is dressed to get messy. Those attending will have fun exploring Drawing with Senses, this year’s Big Draw Festival theme.
‘Make your Mark with Nature’ will be taking place at Haltwhistle Library on October 31, at Morpeth and Prudhoe Libraries on November 2, and at Berwick and Amble Libraries on November 3.
The sessions are free, but must be booked in advance at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/2023-big-draw-festival