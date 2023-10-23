News you can trust since 1854
Big Draw Festival fun for early years across Northumberland libraries this half term

Across the October half term holidays, The Maltings is working with Northumberland Libraries to host ‘Make Your Mark with Nature’.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:51 BST
Drawing with Senses is this year’s Big Draw Festival theme.

Led by artist Jyl Friggens, these inclusive and fun sessions are part of this year’s Big Draw Festival. They have been created especially for two-to-four-year-olds and will be taking place at libraries in Berwick, Haltwhistle, Morpeth, Prudhoe and Amble.

Children will be drawing and making marks using natural materials – including sticks, berries and leaves – to create autumnal artworks.

Parents and carers are advised that their child is dressed to get messy. Those attending will have fun exploring Drawing with Senses, this year’s Big Draw Festival theme.

‘Make your Mark with Nature’ will be taking place at Haltwhistle Library on October 31, at Morpeth and Prudhoe Libraries on November 2, and at Berwick and Amble Libraries on November 3.

The sessions are free, but must be booked in advance at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/2023-big-draw-festival

