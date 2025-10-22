A new exhibition exploring many years of photography in Berwick-upon-Tweed is opening at the town’s Granary Gallery this weekend.

The Light of Days Past: Photography in Berwick 1840-1980 explores how the art of photography has thrived in the area almost since its invention.

The town’s first photographic studio opened in 1849, sparking a tradition that would go on to capture the likenesses of generations of inhabitants of Berwick, Tweedmouth and Spittal.

During the 19th Century, travelling photographers working from mobile studios would stop in the town. Although many of these were fleeting, William De Lan and his three daughters, who were also photographers, eventually made Berwick their home.

Return to Berwick of the King's Own Scottish Borderers from the Boer War (1900).

As technology changed, photography became even more embedded in the lives of our predecessors.

Photographs began to appear in newspapers, could be sent abroad in the form of a postcard or, with the click of a shutter, capture a candid moment for posterity.

The exhibition has been developed in partnership by The Maltings and Berwick Record Office, and curated by Cameron Robertson, who said: “Berwick has been linked to photography since the invention of the daguerreotype in the 1830s and we are lucky that the town has been documented so comprehensively since then.

“The exhibition features work from the vast array of photographers who have recorded life in the town over the years.”

The then Mayor and Mayoress of Berwick on Bridge Street (1965).

There are more than 100 images of the town and its residents with works from Berwick Record Office, Getty Images, Guild of Freemen of Berwick, David Moor Collection and Jim Walker Estate.

The exhibition runs from October 25, 2025, to February 22, 2026. Open Wednesday to Sunday 11am-4pm with free admission, donations welcome.