Berwick Heritage Open Days getting ready for main weekend of activities
Despite a weekend of mixed weather, spirits were not dampened as historical walks around various locations were well attended.
The Berwick Camera Club Exhibition showcased local talent and highlighted the beauty of Berwick’s Old Bridge, while other events throughout the town attracted tourists and locals alike.
These successes are just the tip of the iceberg as the organising team prepare for their main weekend of activities from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15.
This will see several local landmarks that are usually closed to the public open their doors – such as the Bankhill Ice House, Cumberland Bastion, the New Tower and the Barracks.
A highlight of the programme is the return of one of last year’s most popular sites, the vaulted cellars beneath the former Blackburn and Price’s showroom on Silver Street.
Exciting new additions include Berwick Sailing Club and Berwick Rowing Club, along with several new guided walks. Visitors will have the chance to go behind the scenes at The Maltings with exclusive guided tours.
Spittal is also joining in the fun with guided walks and a chance to visit Berwick Lifeboat Station and Spittal Community Centre (formerly St Paul’s Church).
In addition, The Burr of Berwick will be providing visitors with the opportunity to see north Northumberland mining heritage film The Blackhill Campaign at the Town Hall on Saturday, September 14 from 11am.
Before the film, those in attendance will take a moment to reflect together on what this film captures using 16mm film – considering their own personal connections (real and imagined) to the photography and picture it created.
After the film, there will be an opportunity to join artist Kate Liston in a simple writing activity to share thoughts and reflections.
The event length is one hour and 30 minutes.
Programmes can be picked up at Berwick Library, Berwick Visitor Centre, Main Guard and the Town Hall (September 14 and 15 only). Some events require booking in advance via Eventbrite.
