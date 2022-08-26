Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray and Millie McRobbie have taken the reins as Berwick Slow Food look to take the festival back to its pre-pandemic best.

They have fresh ideas and believe there will be something on offer for all tastes, with a special focus on sustainability.

Ray said: “We are so excited to be working with local businesses. Their support means a lot to both us and to what has become a great annual community event in Berwick.

Berwick Food and Beer Festival returns to Berwick Barracks from September 2-4.

"We hope to welcome many new visitors, along with those who already know what a terrific weekend is to be had at the festival.”

Taking place in its usual spot at Berwick Barracks, the festival will open at 4pm on Friday, September 2 and run until Sunday, September 4.

This celebration of great local and regional food and drink opens with an evening in the beer marquee.

With 15 bars to choose from inside the marquee whether a beer fan or looking for cider, gin or wine – it’s all on offer, along with great music.

The beer tent at Berwick Food and Beer Festival.

Over the weekend there will be over 40 stalls inside the Barracks, along with lots of free children’s activities and cookery demonstrations - thanks to Callerton Kitchens which will provide the set up.

Add to that more than 10 fantastic street food traders ready to serve up a feast all weekend, there is something on offer for everyone.

The festival has gained strong support with sponsorship from a range of local businesses and organisations.

Main sponsors include Simpsons Malt, Silvery Tweed, Tempest Brewery, Berwick Chamber of Trade, Rennie Welch, Greaves, West and Ayre and Berwick Town Council.

“All of these businesses have pledged generous financial support to make the event happen and we are extremely grateful,” said Ray.

The festival is open from 10am on Saturday and 11am on Sunday.