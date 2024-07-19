Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens to host free Aardman Academy animation workshops

By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:34 BST
Aardman animators will help attendees develop skills in paper animation.Aardman animators will help attendees develop skills in paper animation.
Aardman animators will help attendees develop skills in paper animation.
English Heritage is joining forces with Aardman Academy to provide free stop-motion animation workshops for young people (aged 11-25) at Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens.

The introductory 40-minute workshops will take place on Tuesday (July 23). Aardman animators will help attendees develop skills in paper animation, inspiring them to create their own short animated film at home to share with English Heritage.

The animators will also bring their own private film sets for visitors to see – plus puppets from the Chicken Run films.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information and to book your place or your child’s place on one of the four workshops, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/animated-histories-with-aardman-tickets-942115070537

Those aged under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Related topics:GardensEnglish Heritage

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice