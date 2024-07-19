Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens to host free Aardman Academy animation workshops
The introductory 40-minute workshops will take place on Tuesday (July 23). Aardman animators will help attendees develop skills in paper animation, inspiring them to create their own short animated film at home to share with English Heritage.
The animators will also bring their own private film sets for visitors to see – plus puppets from the Chicken Run films.
For more information and to book your place or your child’s place on one of the four workshops, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/animated-histories-with-aardman-tickets-942115070537
Those aged under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
