Bell View is hosting a special Wellbeing Weekend in Belford on May 17-18.

A diverse range of wellbeing activities, including workshops and one-to-one sessions with local practitioners, will be available to try.

Visitors can explore treatments and practices such as Reiki, Yoga, Sound Bath sessions, Tau Tong Tai Chi, reflexology, breathwork, pet therapy, and more. NHS Health Checks will also be available.

Guests can refuel at the on-site café and learn about the regular activities hosted at Bell View. With rooms available for hire, the charity is seeking feedback on future activities it could offer.

A plant sale at Bell View in Belford.

Additionally, Bell View and Belford Village Show are jointly hosting a plant sale and coffee morning on May 17 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

"Events like these are only possible because of our amazing community," says Emma Arthur, operations and events manager. "By joining us, you're enabling us to provide essential services and create meaningful connections throughout north Northumberland."