After a hugely successful 2024 debut, the Belford Classic Car Show is making a highly anticipated return to South Meadows Holiday Park.

This year’s event on Sunday, April 27 promises to be bigger and better, bringing together classic cars, vintage motorcycles, trucks, and vans in a celebration of automotive history.

Car enthusiasts, families, and visitors of all ages can enjoy a free-entry event featuring:

 A spectacular lineup of classic vehicles – Last year’s show featured a range of impressive vehicles, including the Austin Mini, Wolseley 1500, Riley Pathfinder, and many more pre-war and post-war British classics, vintage commercial vehicles, and rare collector’s models. This year, an even greater variety is expected, with more enthusiasts bringing their prized vehicles to showcase.

Andrew Dunham, director at South Meadows Holiday Park.

 Vintage motorcycles – featuring British, European, and American two-wheeled classics.

 Retro trucks and vans – highlighting historic commercial vehicles and workhorses of the past.

 On-site catering – food stalls and refreshments available throughout the day.

 Trade stands and local crafts.

 Prize-giving ceremony – with awards for Best in Show, Best Restoration, and Judges’ Favourite, judged by Sarah Crabtree of Bangers & Cash and Evoke Classics fame. Sarah, well-known for her passion for classic cars and charismatic TV presence, will be selecting the winning vehicles and presenting the awards.

Prizewinning Trophies sponsored by: ISR LASER CLEANING

 Charity fundraising – collection buckets will be making the rounds to support a good cause.

Following last year’s turnout of 78 classic cars despite horrendous weather, organisers are expecting an even bigger event in 2025.

Andrew Dunham, director at South Meadows Holiday Park, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Belford Classic Car Show again in 2025. South Meadows proved to be an excellent venue for the event last year, and we’re excited to welcome car enthusiasts back for another brilliant day of motoring history.

"Events like these bring the community together and highlight the passion people have for these incredible vehicles. We look forward to seeing another fantastic collection of cars, motorcycles, and trucks on display.”

Peter Mailer, event organiser, added: “Last year’s event was a fantastic success, even with the unpredictable weather. We were thrilled with the turnout and the enthusiasm from both exhibitors and visitors. The range of vehicles was outstanding, from beautifully restored British classics to rare and unique models you don’t often see. This year, we’re hoping to build on that success with even more entries, a great atmosphere, and hopefully some sunshine too.”

The event takes place from 10am to 3.30pm and welcomes all clubs, groups, and individual exhibitors, with an earlier setup time for vehicle owners. If you have a classic car, vintage truck, or motorbike, this is your chance to showcase your pride and joy among fellow enthusiasts.

For event details and exhibitor registration, contact: [email protected]

Facebook: Belford Classic Car Show