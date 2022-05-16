North Tynesides Jubilee beacon.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 2, from 6.30pm to 10pm, at Segedunum Roman Fort and Museum, Wallsend, to signal the start of the extended Bank Holiday weekend.

It will include a free programme of family entertainment, food vendors and market stalls, pipers and buglers, a firework display and a giant screen beaming out images from other ceremonies across Britain and the Commonwealth, and from seven decades of The Queen's reign.

The grounds will be decked in red, white, and blue for the occasion, and musicians and entertainers will walk and perform among the audience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 101st Regiment Royal Artillery will fire a 105mm gun at 9.30pm to announce the start of formal proceedings. Seven beacons including a huge steel brazier standing four meters high, manufactured by local company Smulders, will be lit at 10pm.

Beacons will be lit along the 73 mile length of Hadrian’s Wall to mark the occasion, in what is the 1900th year of Hadrian’s Wall, to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year on the throne. Over 1500 beacons will be lit across the UK, Commonwealth and beyond for the final time in Her Majesty’s reign.

Segedunum will be closed to the public during the day to allow preparations for the evening event.

North Tyneside's Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn CBE, said: "This is an historic moment, and we are proud to play our part in the first special event celebrating Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch.

"The lighting of a beacon for ceremonial purposes is a long-held Royal tradition and I can't think of a better location than Segedunum to stage the event in our borough.

"The unique surroundings, together with the traditional pipe and bugle playing, will make for a special atmosphere. The event is free to attend and there will be lots for families to enjoy as we build towards the main event.