Felton Village Hall is hosting the show on Friday, September 16.

The programme will be broadcast live at 8pm and repeated the following day.

The panel members' names and host will be announced in due course.

Tickets are free on a first come, first served basis from [email protected] or write to FVH, 3 Rochester Drive, Felton, Morpeth, Northumberland, NE65 9DS. Applications for tickets should include email and postal addresses.