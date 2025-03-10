Tickets are on sale for a two day beer celebration at a farmhouse brewery in the heart of the Northumbrian countryside.

Beer festival, From The Land will take place at Acklington Park Farm brewery, Rigg and Furrow across the May bank holiday weekend, commencing May 3.

Eight national breweries will be in attendance, as well as a selection of ciders, cocktails from 793 Spirits and a wine list from House Bar Heaton. A selection of street-food from local vendors will also be available, alongside coffee from Northumberland Coffee, DJs and family entertainment.

Established in 2017, Rig and Furrow is a family-run farmhouse brewery giving a new lease of life to an old milking parlour. Brewed by hand, the brewery creates fermentation focused beers that are ‘reflective of the environment in rural Northumberland’.

There will be four sessions over the two days, with an afternoon and evening session on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale from £10 at: https://www.riggandfurrow.co.uk/