Here is how to spend a sunny Saturday in Seahouses and Bamburgh, from start to finish, while soaking up everything the areas have to offer.
1. Bamburgh Castle
Start the day off by beating the queues and heading to see the iconic Bamburgh Castle early. Photo: pixabay
2. Walk along Bamburgh's coastline
Take a leisurely stroll along the beautiful golden sands of Bamburgh Beach. Photo: Pixabay
3. Coffee in the courtyard at the Copper Kettle
After exploring the castle and strolling along the coast, you'll be ready for a coffee and pastry. Head to the Copper Kettle just a short walk from the beach. Photo: Rightmove
4. Ice cream at Wydenwell
Follow up your coffee with a delicious ice cream at Wyndendell. Rated as one of the top shops in Northumberland, its bound to taste even better in the sunshine. Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.