Bamburgh to Seahouses: The perfect heatwave day out on the Northumberland coast

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 11th Jul 2025, 15:10 BST
Make the most of the heatwave in Northumberland this weekend with our guide to a perfect day out by the coast.

Here is how to spend a sunny Saturday in Seahouses and Bamburgh, from start to finish, while soaking up everything the areas have to offer.

Start the day off by beating the queues and heading to see the iconic Bamburgh Castle early.

1. Bamburgh Castle

Start the day off by beating the queues and heading to see the iconic Bamburgh Castle early. Photo: pixabay

Photo Sales
Take a leisurely stroll along the beautiful golden sands of Bamburgh Beach.

2. Walk along Bamburgh's coastline

Take a leisurely stroll along the beautiful golden sands of Bamburgh Beach. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
After exploring the castle and strolling along the coast, you'll be ready for a coffee and pastry. Head to the Copper Kettle just a short walk from the beach.

3. Coffee in the courtyard at the Copper Kettle

After exploring the castle and strolling along the coast, you'll be ready for a coffee and pastry. Head to the Copper Kettle just a short walk from the beach. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Follow up your coffee with a delicious ice cream at Wyndendell. Rated as one of the top shops in Northumberland, its bound to taste even better in the sunshine.

4. Ice cream at Wydenwell

Follow up your coffee with a delicious ice cream at Wyndendell. Rated as one of the top shops in Northumberland, its bound to taste even better in the sunshine. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthumberlandBamburghSeahouses
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice