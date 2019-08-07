Bamburgh Festival returns bigger than before - here's what's on
Fresh management at Bamburgh Castle has ushered in a range of events through the year and the opportunity to invite you to the village green this month.
Two 100ft marquees will form the centre of a new and larger Bamburgh Festival.
The marquees will be bursting with local produce and gifts of all sorts and provide plenty of shelter should the weather turn ‘Northumbrian’.
Outside, there will be fairground attractions, a family fun run, croquet, and tennis.
The Bamburgh & Beadnell Skiff will be on the Green, teamed up with the Grace Darling Museum and the Bamburgh Heritage Trust will be showcasing its ‘Accessing Aiden’ project.
Refreshments on the day will include a barbecue, a Prosecco stand, an ice cream trailer from the Wyndenwell and teas in the Pavilion.
Northumberland coast acoustic duo ‘Big Sky’ will be performing 'unplugged' versions of your favourite rock, pop and folk songs, and your Festival wrist stamp will give you a £1 reduction on entrance to Bamburgh Castle.
With nearly 100 show categories this year, in horticultural, cookery and handicraft sections, the competitive amongst us will be spoilt for choice.
Festival competitions are open to all, so if you think your baking is best, your fingers are greenest, or your poetry should win prizes, why not try your luck?
The festival is set to take place on Saturday, August 17 and opens at 9:00am until 4:30pm.
Entry to the festival costs only £1 for adults and children go in for free.