Bamburgh Castle unveils new festive theme for its Christmas 2024 installation
Visitors will embark on a journey through Christmas across the centuries, travelling through the castle’s staterooms – each decorated with elaborate theatrical sets, dazzling festive foliage and adorned with full-on festive splendour.
It will showcase festive periods from its earliest Viking beginnings and joyful medieval celebrations through to modern-day Father Christmas, the all-out Lametta-dripping glamour of retro mid 20th Century decorating and onwards in to a ‘Christmas of the future’.
Charlotte said: “We’ve been working on Christmas concepts with fabulous traditions from Bamburgh’s own rich history since February. We’re bringing in a host of wonderful new elements to add further Christmas delight that will create even more unforgettable memories for visitors.
“These include new interactive features – including stunning projections and dynamic soundscapes to immerse and engage visitors in what will be a truly spectacular, stellar Christmas experience that is totally unique to Bamburgh Castle.”
Opening to visitors on Saturday, November 9, and running until Sunday, January 5, a general admission ticket will allow you to see Bamburgh Castle’s A Christmas Through Time.
Bamburgh Castle visitor services manager Karen Larkin said: “We love everything about Christmas and are super excited about this year’s theme, which is bursting with enchantment and joy with something to delight everyone – even the grinchiest Grinch!
“People return to see our Christmas Kingdom year after year. It has become a tradition for them to revel in Bamburgh Castle’s festive magic as part of their Christmas build-up and to celebrate the season.”
Tickets are now on sale for personalised ‘Meet Father Christmas’ experiences in Bamburgh Castle. Organisers advise early booking to avoid disappointment, as personalised events sell out quickly.
The installation is part of Bamburgh Castle’s Christmas Kingdom that includes further events including Christmas Wreath Making, carol concerts and musical performances and a Christmas Shop.
For more information about the festive fun and to book tickets for the November 9 to January 5 period, and individual events, go to www.bamburghcastle.com and select the relevant options.
