Bamburgh Castle is marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings with a weekend of 1940s commemorations.

The action-packed weekend on June 8-9 will feature military vehicle displays and war-time re-enactment groups, a vintage pop-up parlour and craft making for children and families.

A dance tent with live music will give performances of popular 1940s favourites including Lindy Hop, a dance introduced to the UK by American soldiers stationed here during World War Two.

Bamburgh Castle events manager Kate Newman said: “We wanted to do something to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings – an event that changed the course of the Second World War.

Weather permitting, a World War II vintage Tiger Moth plane will fly over Bamburgh Castle on June 8 at around 11am. Picture: PA Images/ Alamy

“We really have got something for everyone to re-tell what life was like during the 1940s, from the importance of dancing with dance halls and styles that kept people’s spirits up during the war to a pop-up vintage beauty parlour for visitors to recreate 1940s looks.”

As part of the event Bamburgh Castle has teamed up with The Old Parish of Bamburgh Local History Archive and an exhibition of newspaper cuttings, photos and memorabilia from the 1940s will be on display.

“It is a fascinating window into what everyday life was like for people living in Bamburgh and the surrounding villages and communities during the 1940s and we ‘re delighted to be able to share these with visitors over the weekend.”

Visitors to the castle can also explore the Armstrong and Aviation Museum. The museum celebrates the genius of William George Armstrong and his scientific and engineering legacies including the Spitfire aircraft, the hero of the Battle of Britain.

Wreckage of a Spitfire L1037 which provided cover for the evacuation from Dunkirk beaches and went on to fly in the Battle of Britain is on display in the museum. It was built by Supermarine Aviation Works as part of the first order of Spitfire aircraft in 1936. Supermarine had been taken over by Vickers-Armstrongs in 1928.