Bamburgh Castle promising a frightfully good time for visitors before and on Halloween
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As Halloween draws nearer, explore the ghostly side of Bamburgh Castle, where there has been life – and death – for thousands of years.
New Grisly Tours from Monday, October 21 will tell terrifying tales and stories of eery ghostly goings that lurk behind the castle’s walls.
Discover the most eerie parts of the Castle and hear about the un-quiet spirits who are said to haunt the grand rooms and corridors with Ghostly Talks on selected days from Tuesday, October 22.
A gruesome hit during Halloween last year with her rather brutal bedside manner, gory Anglo Saxon physician Alfgred is returning to Bamburgh Castle. She will be showing how patients were treated centuries before things like paracetamol, anaesthetic and plasters were invented.
Sessions with Alfgred are suitable for children aged six and over and take place in the castle’s dungeon daily from October 26 to October 30.
Halloween would not be Halloween without things that wriggle, creep and crawl. Bamburgh Castle has teamed up with acclaimed animal encounter Zoolab to introduce visitors to a hotchpotch of creatures including tarantulas, frogs and a castle favourite – rats – to help educate people about these animals and their part in the natural world. Meet the Castle critters on October 29.
Bamburgh Castle events manager Kate Newman said: “With thousands of years of history, you can imagine we have our fair share of un-quiet spirits, terrifying tales and ghostly goings on, which we’ll be sharing with visitors this spooky season.”
For more information about the attractions and activities, go to www.bamburghcastle.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.