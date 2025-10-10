The Christmas countdown is on at Bamburgh Castle where a spectacular new festive extravaganza will soon be unveiled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the world’s most beloved childhood classics and fairytales, Bamburgh Castle’s storied interiors will be reimagined into a spellbinding wintery celebration Treasured Tales, opening on Saturday, November 8.

It is being created by acclaimed theatrical designer Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her award-winning event design team, known for crafting immersive, large-scale experiences that bring festive magic to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte said: “Bamburgh Castle is an enchanting place where imagination reigns. We are tremendously excited about this year’s festive theme.

Charlotte Lloyd Webber at Bamburgh Castle. Picture: Bamburgh Castle

"The fairytales we all know and love will step off the page as we transform Bamburgh Castle into a glittering storybook kingdom where Christmas dreams are brought vividly to life.”

Visitors will wander on immersive trails through the Castle’s staterooms, overflowing with glistening gold, jewel-bright décor and atmospheric props and lighting, with each room telling its own story.

New for 2025 will be weekly Twilight Christmas evenings on Thursdays for visitors to experience the enchantment of Treasured Tales at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Larkin, visitor services manager at Bamburgh Castle said: “With less than a month to go, excitement is mounting as Bamburgh Castle transforms into a world of Treasured Tales. This year’s Christmas experience really does promise to be our most magical yet — filled with sparkle, storytelling, and festive surprises that will capture hearts of all ages.

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors into a world where their favourite childhood classics come to life with a festive Bamburgh twist.”

Treasured Tales will run from Saturday November 8 to Sunday January 4. Entry is included with general admission.