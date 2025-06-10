Bamburgh Beach Rugby Festival celebrates the build-up to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 10th Jun 2025, 16:24 BST
The Bamburgh Beach Rugby Festival launches on Saturday, July 12 from 11am - 2pm.The Bamburgh Beach Rugby Festival launches on Saturday, July 12 from 11am - 2pm.
The Bamburgh Beach Rugby Festival launches on July 12, bringing a mix of rugby and celebration to the Northumberland coast.

Hosted by Newcastle Rugby Foundation, in partnership with the North East Combined Authority, Bamburgh Castle Estate, and Northumberland Rugby, the festival marks the build-up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, which arrives this August.

The free, family-friendly event promises something for all ages, including beach rugby taster sessions for all abilities, games and challenges, a DJ, and a face painter.

As Community Development Programme Partners for the tournament, Newcastle Rugby Foundation is delivering events to make rugby accessible and inclusive.

Melanie Magee, CEO said: “It’s a perfect opportunity to engage communities, celebrate inclusivity through sport, and offer an unforgettable experience in one of the UK’s most iconic locations.

Francis Watson-Armstrong, owner of Bamburgh Castle Estate added: “We’re excited to be kicking off this brilliant Beach Festival Tournament and look forward to hosting a fun, family day inspired by rugby,”

