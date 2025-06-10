Bamburgh Beach Rugby Festival celebrates the build-up to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025
Hosted by Newcastle Rugby Foundation, in partnership with the North East Combined Authority, Bamburgh Castle Estate, and Northumberland Rugby, the festival marks the build-up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, which arrives this August.
The free, family-friendly event promises something for all ages, including beach rugby taster sessions for all abilities, games and challenges, a DJ, and a face painter.
As Community Development Programme Partners for the tournament, Newcastle Rugby Foundation is delivering events to make rugby accessible and inclusive.
Melanie Magee, CEO said: “It’s a perfect opportunity to engage communities, celebrate inclusivity through sport, and offer an unforgettable experience in one of the UK’s most iconic locations.
Francis Watson-Armstrong, owner of Bamburgh Castle Estate added: “We’re excited to be kicking off this brilliant Beach Festival Tournament and look forward to hosting a fun, family day inspired by rugby,”
