The Bamburgh Beach Rugby Festival launches on Saturday, July 12 from 11am - 2pm.

Hosted by Newcastle Rugby Foundation, in partnership with the North East Combined Authority, Bamburgh Castle Estate, and Northumberland Rugby, the festival marks the build-up to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, which arrives this August.

The free, family-friendly event promises something for all ages, including beach rugby taster sessions for all abilities, games and challenges, a DJ, and a face painter.

As Community Development Programme Partners for the tournament, Newcastle Rugby Foundation is delivering events to make rugby accessible and inclusive.

Melanie Magee, CEO said: “It’s a perfect opportunity to engage communities, celebrate inclusivity through sport, and offer an unforgettable experience in one of the UK’s most iconic locations.

Francis Watson-Armstrong, owner of Bamburgh Castle Estate added: “We’re excited to be kicking off this brilliant Beach Festival Tournament and look forward to hosting a fun, family day inspired by rugby,”