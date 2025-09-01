A special masterclass is being held for anyone who wants to add a decorative, seasonal touch to their home.

The Northumberland Arms, at Felton, is teaming up with Gateshead-based Jasmine and Pear Flowers to hold an autumnal wreath making workshop on Monday, October 6.

The workshop begins at 10am with tea or coffee before florist Rachael Grant demonstrates how to assemble a decorative wreath out of locally sourced and seasonal berries, foliage, dried flower heads and ferns.

Guests will each be given a circular frame packed with sphagnum moss before Rachel shows them how to attach and best display their chosen foliage and decorations.

The finished wreaths can then be tied with twine to be hung on the door – like a Christmas wreath - as a decorative autumnal focal point.

“Door wreaths have always been part of Christmas,” said Rachael, “but now we’re seeing them all year round. And a wreath made from beautiful, seasonal flowers and foliage is a gorgeous addition to your home.

“Not only will you learn new skills at the workshop, but you’ll be taking away something you can use and then re-use with different decorations each season.”

Following the workshop, a light two-course lunch will be served.

Tickets cost £60pp to include lunch and all the materials needed to make a wreath to take home.

A £10pp deposit is required upon booking. Dietary requirements must also be made clear. To book, call 01670 787370.

Jasmine and Pear Flowers will be returning to The Northumberland Arms with a Christmas wreath workshop on November 25 and will be holding another at its sister venue, The Blackbird, Ponteland, on November 26.