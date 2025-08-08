Beadnell Community Volunteers are holding a Grand Auction to raise funds for the refurbishment of the village playground.

Their appeal for goods got off to a great start last month when they were given two practically unused, male and female, adult bicycles to sell.

The community held a similar successful event in 2018 when 300 lots were donated to raise money for local projects.

"We’d only just announced we were repeating the auction when someone turned up with the bikes, one of which is a Marin Mountain Bike,” said Jen Hall, one of the organisers.

Beadnell WI Hall.

“The couple can no longer use them due to illness and were keen to donate them to help the playground appeal. The bikes are certainly going to be some of the most popular items on the day.

“People are very generous. Last time we had over 50 items being sold for between £10 and £60 each. The most popular were children’s equipment, often bought by grandparents, toys, small pieces of furniture and items relating to hobbies, hand and electrical tools (which are PAT tested before the event). Garden ornaments and equipment also attracted many bids.

“Unfortunately, due to a lack of storage space we are unable to accept large pieces of furniture.”

The auction takes place at 2pm on Sunday 10th August in Beadnell WI Hall.

The final auction catalogue will be available online and at the public viewings being held between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday 9th August and 10am to 1pm on the Sunday. Bids can be left for items up until the start of the auction.

In a change to the last event, this time payment can be made by card as well as cash. Entrance is via the purchase of a catalogue at £3.

Items unsold will be offered on the Beadnell Stall on the Wall on Harbour Road or the BCV Car Boot Sale on August Bank Holiday Sunday.