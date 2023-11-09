Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2022 parade was their biggest ever after the two year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

At this year’s event on Sunday, November 19 there will be live music and children’s amusements in the Town Square from 12.30pm before Santa visits the Harbour Village from 4pm.

The parade leaves the Wellwood at 5pm and travels down Queen Street to the Town Square where more live music and community groups taking part awaits.

At the Amble Christmas light parade in 2022 Amble Coastal Rowing Club made an impressive phoenix float.

Switching on the lights will be Trevour Colbourne, who was chair of the Christmas lights committee for over 10 years before retiring last year.

The theme is flight, birds and Christmas.