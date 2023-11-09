Arts centre encourages people to get crafting for Amble's Festival of Light
The 2022 parade was their biggest ever after the two year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.
At this year’s event on Sunday, November 19 there will be live music and children’s amusements in the Town Square from 12.30pm before Santa visits the Harbour Village from 4pm.
The parade leaves the Wellwood at 5pm and travels down Queen Street to the Town Square where more live music and community groups taking part awaits.
Switching on the lights will be Trevour Colbourne, who was chair of the Christmas lights committee for over 10 years before retiring last year.
The theme is flight, birds and Christmas.
Dry Water Arts are holding a free workshop to make bird heads for the procession, taking place on Saturday, November 11 from 2pm until 4pm at Dry Water Arts studios. You can book at [email protected]