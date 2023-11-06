The centenary of the unveiling of the Castlegate memorial is on Saturday, November 11 and Eric Musgrave will be giving a talk on the story behind it at 2pm that day in St Andrews , Wallace Green Church.

To accompany it, there will also be an exhibition about the war and Berwick's contribution to it on Saturday, November 11 from 11am to 1.30pm and from 3pm to 4pm and on Sunday, November 12 from 11.30am to 3.30pm.