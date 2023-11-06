News you can trust since 1854
Armistice exhibition and talk on Berwick war memorial

The story behind Berwick’s war memorial is being told this remembrance weekend.
By Ian Smith
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 15:50 GMT
Castlegate war memorial. Picture: Berwick Record OfficeCastlegate war memorial. Picture: Berwick Record Office
Castlegate war memorial. Picture: Berwick Record Office

The centenary of the unveiling of the Castlegate memorial is on Saturday, November 11 and Eric Musgrave will be giving a talk on the story behind it at 2pm that day in St Andrews, Wallace Green Church.

To accompany it, there will also be an exhibition about the war and Berwick's contribution to it on Saturday, November 11 from 11am to 1.30pm and from 3pm to 4pm and on Sunday, November 12 from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

