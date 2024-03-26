Antique fairs hosted by Glamracket Events to be held at Paxton House
The events, hosted by Glamracket Events in partnership with Paxton House, are being held from June 14-16 and August 16-18.
The fairs will introduce up to 70 quality dealers selling a wide range of antiques, decorative items for interiors and exteriors, furniture, salvage and collectibles, including jewellery, silver and gold, ceramics, glassware, curiosities, clothing and much more.
There will be a large marquee for 25 dealers.
There will also be food stalls with a bar serving wine and beer.
Tickets £5 include a grounds pass and tour of the Palladian style house on the banks of the River Tweed.
For more details, contact: [email protected]