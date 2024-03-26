Antique fairs hosted by Glamracket Events to be held at Paxton House

Antiques fairs are to be held in the grand surroundings of Paxton House this summer.
By Ian Smith
Published 26th Mar 2024, 13:45 GMT
The events, hosted by Glamracket Events in partnership with Paxton House, are being held from June 14-16 and August 16-18.

The fairs will introduce up to 70 quality dealers selling a wide range of antiques, decorative items for interiors and exteriors, furniture, salvage and collectibles, including jewellery, silver and gold, ceramics, glassware, curiosities, clothing and much more.

There will be a large marquee for 25 dealers.

Antiques fairs are being held at Paxton House.
    There will also be food stalls with a bar serving wine and beer.

    Tickets £5 include a grounds pass and tour of the Palladian style house on the banks of the River Tweed.

    For more details, contact: [email protected]

