Another Marie Curie Christmas Fayre to take place in Berwick
Running from 10am to 4pm, among the attractions are a huge raffle with some amazing prizes and a tombola packed with all sorts of goodies.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We have a massive range of stalls catering to every taste for all your holiday gifts. There will be a Tarot Reader and Santa and Mrs Claus will be available to take Christmas present lists and give hugs and pressies.
“Santa, Mrs Claus, the Mayor of the North Pole and the jolly couple's favourite elf, Jangles, will be doing a walk about in Marygate.
“We will also have soup, sandwiches, teas, coffees, cakes etc available to purchase.”
