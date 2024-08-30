Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ladies of Scremerston Knit and Knatter Community Group are holding their second fundraising event for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

It will be held once again at The Community Hub, St Peter’s Church, Scremerston. This fundraiser will take place on Saturday, September 14 from 12.30pm to 3pm.

With support from local businesses, drinks and slices of cake will be available by donation.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Christine is becoming well-known for her raffles and she will be selling tickets online via the What’s Happening in Scremerston Facebook page.

“There will be a knit and knatter sales table, and live music will be provided throughout by a villager.

“Bring along any bags of clothes to the event and they will be taken to the GNAAS clothing collection by Emma Peters.

“Every penny that the group raises this year is being given to this much-needed service for our area.”