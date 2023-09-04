News you can trust since 1854
Annual exhibition for camera club in Berwick

Berwick and District Camera Club will be holding its annual exhibition this weekend.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:10 BST
Early morning on Spittal Beach, one of the photographs in the exhibition.Early morning on Spittal Beach, one of the photographs in the exhibition.
Admission is free and visitors will be able to enjoy tea or coffee and home-made cakes. as well as a viewing more than 100 photographs taken by local photographers. All prints are for sale in aid of the club.

In addition to the print exhibition, there is an audio-visual presentation called ‘Celebrating Creativity in and around Berwick’ featuring 15 different individuals and community groups engaged in a wide range of creative activities.

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday at St Aidan’s Hall on Church Street.

It coincides with the start of the new season of club meetings. The camera club meets every Tuesday evening at 7.30pm in the Village Hall at East Ord and new members are always welcome.

Details of the programme are available on the club’s website – www.berwickcameraclub.co.uk

It includes visiting speakers, practical workshops, competitions and going out to take photographs together.

Related topics:Berwick