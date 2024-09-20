Annual Belford Village Show set to return

By Lauren Coulson
Published 20th Sep 2024, 08:52 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 08:53 BST
The annual Belford Village Show will return for another wonderful afternoon of entertainment.

It will take place at on Saturday, September 28 at Belford Football Ground.

The outside venues will open from 12:30pm and events will run from 1pm until 4:30pm. Visitors can look forward to a day full of fun for the whole family to enjoy, including a dog show, duck race, stalls, a raffle and more.

Adult tickets cost £3 and children go free with an adult or cost £1.

