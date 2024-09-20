Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The annual Belford Village Show will return for another wonderful afternoon of entertainment.

It will take place at on Saturday, September 28 at Belford Football Ground.

The outside venues will open from 12:30pm and events will run from 1pm until 4:30pm. Visitors can look forward to a day full of fun for the whole family to enjoy, including a dog show, duck race, stalls, a raffle and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adult tickets cost £3 and children go free with an adult or cost £1.