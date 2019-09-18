Annual Alnwick Beer Festival set to raise cash for Northumberland causes
Drinkers will be able to choose from more than 20 beers at the Alnwick Beer Festival this weekend.
The festival - now in its 13th year - is Alnwick Round Table’s main event of the year and every penny raised will go to local good causes.
As always, the event being held at the Northumberland Hall, Market Street, will showcase local beers as well as a couple from further afield.
There will be 24 beers to choose from, with familiar breweries such as Hadrian & Border and Maxim as well as those making their Alnwick Beer Festival debuts like First and Last from Elsdon and Grounding Angels of Hexham.
Although primarily a beer festival, there will also be 12 gins and eight ciders on offer, along with wine and soft drinks and a selection of bar snacks.
A host of local businesses are supporting the event through sponsorship and Alnwick Round Table are hugely grateful for this help, without which the event could not take place. They would particularly like to thank main sponsor Warcup Law Firm for its continued support.
Entry to the event is £5 which gets a visitor a souvenir glass and token to fill it up along with a festival programme. Further tokens can be purchased when required.
Opening hours are: Friday, September 20, from 6pm to 11pm; Saturday, September 21, from 11am to 11pm; Sunday, September 22, from noon to 6pm.