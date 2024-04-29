Plenty of animal fun coming up at the Belsay Hall site.

Join this site’s bug hunting pros and look for the creepy crawlies who call Belsay their home. Check out the gardens for beetles, woodlice, caterpillars and more as part of the ‘Ugly Bug Safari’.

Also between Saturday, May 4 and Monday, May 6 (10am to 5pm), its team of gardeners will be on hand to help you create bug hotels.

On Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 (same timings), join the Belsay team and Agria Pet Insurance for the site’s dog walk activity weekend.

Make sure to download the dog walk map or scan the QR code when you arrive, outlining a suggested route around the site, and visit the Agria welcome table for some dog-friendly freebies.