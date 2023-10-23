Anglo-Saxon period brought to life for half-term at Ad Gefrin museum in Wooler
Myths and Monsters, aimed at both adults and children, promises to be both educational and entertaining with fun story-telling, songs and craft activities for visitors of all ages.
Within the 7th century palace of King Edwin at Ad Gefrin, songs would have been sung of great heroes who battled against a wondrous mythological world of gods and monsters, of elves and dwarves and fire-breathing dragons.
Patrick Townsend Storytelling (Acle Re-enactment Society) will retell these heroic tales in the Great Hall of the Anglo-Saxon Museum.
It is running from October 30 to November 3 from 11am to 4.30pm.
Storytelling and mask-making sessions will run for one hour at 11am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Activities are included in the admission to the museum – Adults £10, Child (8-17 years) £5, family ticket (2 + up to 3 children) £25.