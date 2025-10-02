Auctioneers Anderson & Garland are set to take to the road this October, travelling across Northumberland locations in a series of ‘Antiques Roadshow’ style events.

Members of the public are invited to bring along silver, jewellery, watches, fine art, antiques, collectables and more, with no appointment necessary.

The events will be held between 10am and 3pm at the following Northumberland venues:

Thursday October 9 – Alnwick Masonic Hall

Anderson and Garland auctioneers are touring across locations in Northumberland.

Monday October 13 – Hexham Beaumont Hotel Wednesday October 15 – Morpeth Rugby Football Club

Julian Thomson, Managing Director at Anderson & Garland, said: "Sadly, we often hear of people accepting low, on-the-spot offers without realising the true value of their items.

"Many of these companies then send the items to auction themselves. Selling through a reputable auction house gives you the best chance of a significant return.

"Our message is simple: don’t accept less than your items are worth - let the open market decide and send your items to auction."

Anderson & Garland have a proven record of turning surprising finds into life-changing results.

At a recent valuation day in Tynemouth, a rare 1781 Libertas Americana silver medal was brought in by a client who had no idea of its worth. The medal went on to sell for an astonishing £80,000.

Fred Wyrley-Birch, Director at Anderson & Garland, commented: "This is the kind of discovery auctioneers dream of.

"Had it been taken to a ‘Cash for Collectibles’ roadshow, the vendor might have been offered no more than £100. Instead, they walked away with a life-changing sum of money."